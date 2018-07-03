Serial offender who stole cash from patient at Limerick hospital jailed

A MOTHER-of-three young children has been jailed for a spate of shoplifting offences in the city centre, writes David Hurley.

Maria McNamara, aged 34, who has an address at Newtown, Knocklong, County Limerick pleaded guilty to theft charges relating to offences which occurred last August and September.

Sergeant Donal Cronin told Limerick District Court the defendant, who has 168 previous convictions, stole a handbag worth €80 and shoes worth €40 from Carl Scarpa on August 12, 2017.

She also admitted stealing two jackets from the Regatta store at Arthur’s Quay shopping centre on September 11.

Sgt Cronin said while the jackets were recovered, they were damaged and could not be sold as McNamara had attempted to remove electronic tags.

Solicitor Con Barry told the court his client had a difficult upbringing and that this has had a negative effect on her throughout her life.

He said she suffers from addiction issues and that she “robs to support her habit”.

Mr Barry added the defendant has attended counselling since entering custody at the end of March.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a five month prison sentence – backdating it to March 30, last.

McNamara, the court heard, is to face trial on indictment before the circuit court in relation to separate matters.