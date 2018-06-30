Public urged to conserve water during heatwave as restrictions to be put in place in Limerick

WATER restrictions are to be put in place in several areas in Limerick this Saturday night, as Irish Water deems levels of some reservoirs to be at a critical stage.

As the warm weather continues, the Limerick public is being urged to conserve water as demand continues to rise with restrictions to be imposed on Herbertstown, Knocklong, Oola, Hospital and Bruff from 12:00 midnight to 6am.

This restriction is likely to continue until levels recover and supply exceeds demand, with the situation to be reviewed by Irish Water on Monday.

The Newcastlewest, Loghill, Pallasgreen and Doon areas are also of potential concern to Irish Water.

“Irish Water is appealing to customers in these areas to conserve water as reservoir levels on these schemes are now at a critical stage with demand exceeding production,” a spokesperson said.

“Small measures by everybody will help to refill the reservoirs. Due to the increase in the demand for water and the limited availability of raw water as a result of the current dry weather, reservoir levels have dropped in these areas.”

“Irish Water will continue to encourage and support the public in their conservation efforts and we are grateful for all measures that have been taken in homes and businesses.”

“Irish Water’s Drought Management Team continues to meet daily and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country."

"Local authority crews have been on the ground managing supplies, trying to control pressures and in critical schemes managing restrictions on night use to try to protect critical day-time use,” the spokesperson added.

“We continue to ask the public to notify us of leaks which we always follow up. Public side leaks are dealt with in the first instance by the local authority teams.”