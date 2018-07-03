Limerick woman is third in the world after taking up powerlifting 18 months ago

SARAH Gardiner, who is just turning 21, has much to celebrate as she won two bronze medals while representing Ireland at the International Powerlifting Federation World Championships in Canada.

Incredibly, the young woman from Oola only took up the sport 18 months ago. Now she is one of the best in the world in her category and has a number of national records. Sarah is the first Irish Powerlifting Federation Junior representative to podium in the overall total category.

Sarah only started powerlifting after being encouraged by her friend Aileen O’Regan, from Corbally, to call into City Gym on Sexton Street.

“I was just doing technique for the first month. My coach Stephen Cusack made me lift heavy and he realised I was really built for it. It kind of went from there,” said Sarah.

It certainly has gone from there as she went all the way to Canada where she is pictured with her proud mum and dad, Peter and Martina, on a rostrum in Canada. Sadly her brother Sean couldn’t make it but everyone in Oola was cheering her on.

“It took me a couple of minutes to realise I had come third. It was a bit hectic!” smiled Sarah.

The Gardiner family is hugely popular in the parish.

Oola GAA chairman, Alan O’Mahoney said it is a great honour to have an Oola representative in a world championship event.

“Bringing back a medal was the icing on the cake. The whole parish is very proud of Sarah’s wonderful achievement.

“Sarah’s father Peter is a pillar of the community and is currently treasurer of the GAA club and secretary of Oola Tidy Towns,” said John, who offered the wholehearted congratulations of all in the GAA club and the wider community.

“We look forward to Sarah bringing further glory to the parish in the years to come,” said John.

Members of Oola GAA, Community Centre and Tidy Towns made a donation to Sarah ahead of competing in the World Championships. Sarah wished to thank everyone in Oola for their support and everybody who donated through the Pledge Sport website.

Next up for Sarah is the European Championships in November in Lithuania. She trains four times a week with Stephen Cusack and would love more people to take up the sport. She invites anyone interested to call in to City Gym.

But first up for Sarah is celebrating her 21st birthday this Friday night.