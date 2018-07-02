Serial offender ‘floated’ into Limerick suburb to steal cars

A YOUNG man who deliberately targeted a residential suburb in Limerick “for the purpose of stealing cars” is to be sentenced next month.

Dean Earls, aged 21, of Kileely Road, Thomondgate pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to a crime spree which took place over a five day period in December 2016.

The offences included burglary, criminal damage and stealing a number of cars.

During a sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Court, Detective Garda Patrick Hogan said two cars – a Jaguar and a VW Polo – were stolen from outside a house at Shelbourne Park, Limerick in the early hours of December 7, 2017.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told gardai encountered the stolen Jaguar in the Thomondgate area at around 2.15am on December 11.

The vehicle was then pursued at high speed and the defendant arrested after the vehicle was crashed at Shelbourne Road.

John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said Earls was “grossly intoxicated” when apprehended.

The Jaguar was damaged as a result of the crash while the Polo was later found burned out.

The defendant made admissions during interview telling gardai he had “floated into the area with the objective of stealing cars”.

Yvonne Quinn BL said her client, who has a number of previous convictions, had been released from prison a number of months earlier.

She said he has had issues with substance abuse in the past and had relapsed around the time of the crime spree.

She said her client’s memory of what happened is “extremely limited” given his level of intoxication and she said there was an element of impulsiveness in his actions.

A psychologist’s report was submitted to the court and Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the matter to July 23 next to facilitate the preparation of a probation report.