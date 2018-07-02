Property price register: €136.8m of property sold in Limerick so far this year

ALMOST €137m worth of residential property has been sold in Limerick city and county so far this year.

And most of the sales have been registered between March and June of 2018; a total of almost €86m passed hands during this period.

In 2017, a whopping €342.7m worth of property was sold, according to the figures obtained through the property price register.

The sales, a stark contrast from the amount of money handed for property in Limerick during the recession, reflect the current buoyant economy and higher property prices.

In 2014, just over €196m worth of property was sold in the city and county of Limerick.

A new survey by Real Estate Alliance (REA) found that the price of an average three-bed semi in Limerick city has risen by 8.1 percent to €200,000 in the last 12 months.

But prices have remained static between March and June of this year, said local agents.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland’s typical stock home - the three-bed semi - giving an up-to-date picture of the second hand property market.

“Demand is still strong but buyers remain price sensitive,” said Michael O’Connor of REA O’Connor Murphy in Limerick.

“A number of new developments are coming to market, and as supply improves market pressure reduces,” he added.

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Limerick rose by 7.1 percent to €150,000 in the last 12 months.

And between March and June, the prices increased by 0.7 percent in the county.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €232,441, the Q2 REA survey found – a rise of 1.5 percent on the Q1 figure of €229,111.

Overall, the average house price across the country rose by eight percent over the past 12 months – indicating that the market is continuing to steady after an 11.3 percent overall rise in 2017.

The country’s major cities outside Dublin recorded a combined Q2 rise of 1.5 percent, with an average three-bed semi costing €247,500.

The highest increases were seen in the rest of the country’s towns, which experienced a 2 percent rise in Q2 to an average of €153,094 – up €3,000 in 12 weeks.

Rents in Limerick city were actually down by 2.5 percent since late 2017, according to recent figures released by the RTB Rent Index.

But the 2018 Q1 rent for Limerick city is up on its equivalent figure from the start of 2017, showing an overall increase in the city since the same time last year.

The standardised average rent for new tenancies in County Limerick in the first quarter of this year was €884 — a year-on-year increase of €73.

