County Limerick garda finds cannabis in car search

A BALLYLANDERS man was ordered by a judge in Kilmallock Court to undertake a drugs awareness programme.

John Joe O’Brien, aged 25, of Griston, Ballylanders pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of drugs on the village’s Main Street.

Inspector Dermot O’Connor said at 8.45pm on November 23, 2017, Garda John Curtin stopped a vehicle driven by the defendant.

“Garda Curtin searched the car and found a quantity of cannabis. It was valued at €80. Mr O’Brien made a cautioned statement. He said the cannabis was for his own use,” said Insp O’Connor.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr O’Brien, said his client is in full-time employment and earns €450 a week.

“He hasn’t come to garda attention since the incident and apologises to the court and the garda,” said Mr Power.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered Mr O’Brien to do a drugs awareness programme and voluntary work. She said he must do 10 hours per fortnight for six months.

“I am adjourning the case for six months for a report from the drugs awareness centre and the voluntary organisation. If they are good we will deal with it leniently,” said Judge O’Leary.