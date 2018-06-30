Man disqualified at County Limerick for drink driving on N21

A MAN who was driving while over the legal limit for alcohol has been fined and disqualified from the road.

Maris Volsteins, who gave his address at Bishop Court, Newcastle West, was driving on the N21 when he was apprehended by the authorities.

Gardai received a call at the station about a car driving dangerously on the national route.

Gardai travelled to the scene and pulled the man over, after which he failed the roadside breath test, Newcastle West court heard.

The man was conveyed to Mayorstone garda station in Limerick city, the court heard.

The man’s breath was tested at the station, and the analysis of his breath came back with a reading of 94/100.

The court was told that the man has one previous conviction from 2008.

The man has been fined €200 and disqualified for two years.

Judge Mary Larkin allowed the disqualification to be postponed until December 21, 2018.