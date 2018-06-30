Potential State witness told she would ‘get it’ if she testified in Limerick shooting case

THREE Dublin men have admitted attempting to intimidate a potential State witness who made a statement to gardai in relation to a shooting incident near her home in Limerick.

Christopher McCormack, aged 31, who has an address at Chapelizod; Leon McNevin, aged 33, of the Steeples, St Laurences Road, Chapelizod and Ciaran Griffin, aged 27 of the Steeples, Ballyfermot each pleaded to a single charge relating to an incident at Raheen Square, Ballincaurra Weston on April 27, 2016.

Detective Garda Niall Fitzgerald told Limerick Circuit Court that Samantha O’Callaghan – a mother of two young children – was at home watching TV at around 11.15pm when she was alerted to three men who were outside the house.

When she went to investigate, one of the men asked “is that Samantha?” before threatening that she and her family would “get it” if she didn’t retract her statement in court.

All three men were wearing dark clothes and hoods in an attempt to disguise their identities as they stood outside the house.

John O’Sullivan BL, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said one of the men also made a “gesture with his hands” and that Ms O’Callaghan felt it was a warning and immediately contacted gardai.

At the time Ms O’Callaghan was a potential State witness in a criminal investigation into a shooting incident which happened at Raheen Square on September 15, 2015.

Detective Garda Fitzgerald told the court that after making the threats the three men fled after walking along railway tracks having jumped over a boundary wall.

However, they were apprehended on the M7 motorway later in the night while returning to Dublin in an Opel Zafira.

The court heard the car was stopped as gardai had been alerted to the vehicle after a resident in the Rosbrien area became concerned about its presence near his home.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Tom O’Donnell was told Christopher McCormack is a brother of David ‘Skull’ McCormack, who had been identified by Ms O’Callaghan as the alleged shooter the previous September.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old, who has an address at Ballyfermot, Dublin was found not guilty by a jury of charges relating to the (shooting) incident following a trial during which Ms O’Callaghan gave evidence and was the subject of “robust” cross examination.

In a victim impact statement, which was read to the court, Ms O’Callaghan said she felt isolated and “hated being at home” after she was threatened by the three men.

She said she has been the subject of “taunts and insults” since the incident and that she could not enjoy being a mother to her two young children following the incident.

She said she hopes her life will return to normal soon and that she will never have to go through a similar ordeal again.

During a sentencing hearing relating to the threats, Judge O’Donnell was told that neither Mr McNevin or Mr Griffin were aware before they left Dublin as to why they were travelling to Limerick.

Mr O’Sullivan said while Ms O’Callaghan would have identified Christopher McCormack “by his voice”, she did not know the other two men and would not have been in a position to identify them.

Mark Nicholas SC, representing Christopher McCormack, described the offence as “unpleasant” and he said his client regrets getting involved as the shooting incident had “nothing to do with him”.

He said Mr McCormack, who is originally from Prospect, Limerick, has a history of drug abuse and “doing ridiculous things”.

He added that while threats were made by his client on the night, there was “no follow through” such as a brick being thrown through a window.

Michael Hourigan BL, representing Leon McNevin, said his client had cooperated with gardai and had admitted his involvement in the incident despite the circumstantial nature of the case against him.

He said what happened was an abomination and that his client had “no knowledge of what was to occur” in advance. He added that he has not come to the attention of gardai since.

“He made a judgment call – an extremely erroneous one,” he added telling the court that Mr McNevin bears no personal animosity towards Ms O’Callaghan or her family.

In his plea of mitigation on behalf of Ciaran Griffin, Michael Collins BL said his client’s admissions and guilty plea were significant.

He said he “did not full appreciate” the seriousness of the offence and that he did not know what David McCormack had been accused of.

”There was a certain element of gullibility to his actions,” he said.

Citing each of their clients’ personal circumstances, lawyers representing each of the defendants urged the court to be as lenient as possible.

Both Mr McNevin and Mr Griffin have young children and none of the defendants have been in significant trouble since the offence was committed.

Adjourning the matter to October, Judge O’Donnell commented the case was “unusual in a lot of respects”.

He said the facts of what happened were very serious and that he needs time to consider the appropriate sentence in each case.