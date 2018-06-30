Limerick gardai appeal to bikeowners to keep them safe and secure

GARDAI in Limerick are warning of a major increase in the number of bikes which have been stolen in recent weeks as the good weather continues.

“Bikes must be locked at all times when not in use, be that at the home or out and about with them. Where possible use two different types of locks,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch who has appealed to people to note the details of their bikes.

“A number of bicycles come into the hands of gardai but we are unable to find the owner so take a photo, note the serial number on the frame and mark it with your personal mark,” she said.

Meanwhile, gardai are investigating a number of thefts from gyms over the past week.

Sgt Leetch is appealing to those who use gyms to use lockers where provided.

“Where lockers are present use them to keep your wallet or handbag safe,” she said.