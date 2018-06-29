Limerick’s Glenstal Abbey bans swimming in its lakes

IT WAS always only wildfowl that landed in the lakes in Glenstal Abbey but in the last few days humans have taken their place.

The heatwave has attracted people eager to cool down by taking a dip. There are a number of man-made lakes in the beautiful old estate on the edge of Murroe.

However, in the context of a number of tragic drowning incidents this summer in Ireland, Glenstal Abbey is putting “safety first”.

They shared a message through social media, saying: “Please note that the fields and lakes in Glenstal Abbey are private property. The lakes are not safe for swimming and there is no lifeguard. Accordingly, absolutely NO SWIMMING is permitted in the lakes in Glenstal.”