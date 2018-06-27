Burglar got bus to Limerick city suburb so he could ‘ply his trade’  

A SERIAL offender who got a bus from Limerick city centre to Castletroy with the intention of breaking into homes has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Eoin Woodrow, aged 51, who has an address at McGarry House, Alphonsus Street pleaded guilty to burglary charges relating to a number of break-ins which happened in the Monaleen area on October 22, last.

Limerick Circuit Court was told both incidents happened shortly after 3pm when the houses were unoccupied.

Detective Garda Fergal Hanrahan said Woodrow, who has a large number of previous convictions, smashed windows in each of houses in order to gain access.

He escaped empty-handed from the first house but was apprehended and detained by relatives of the owner of the second house after he was observed walking away from the house.

The stolen property, which included a tool box, was recovered and gardai alerted.

Following his arrest the defendant told gardai he needed money to buy drugs and that he had travelled on the bus earlier in the day with the intention of breaking into homes.

“The reason he went out to Castleroy was to ply his trade,” said John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting who said there was a “clear lack of sophistication” on the part of the defendant.

Michael Collins BL said his client had been “ravaged by addiction” for almost 30 years and that there was and “element of desperation”.

Imposing sentence, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the defendant suffers from a chronic addiction and is “well known to gardai”.

He said the deliberate targeting of private homes in broad daylight was an aggravating factor as was Woodrow’s long list of previous convictions.

“He has served several sentences in the past but yet he continues to be involved in criminality,” he said.

He noted there had been no violence and that Woodrow has no trappings of wealth.

He imposed four year prison sentences in relation to each of the offences, suspending the final 18 months.

Woodrow is to remain under the “care, supervision and direction” of the Probation Service for 18 months after his release from prison.