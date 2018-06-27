WATCH: Emergency services at scene of apartment fire in Limerick city

Scene of the fire on Lower Mallow Street

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an apartment in Limerick city this Wednesday evening. 

Shortly after 5.40pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a fire at an apartment on Lower Mallow Street. 

Three units are currently at the scene and fire crew are examining the sight. 

The building, close to Henry Street, has been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries. 

It is understood that the fire came from the kitchen area of one apartment. 