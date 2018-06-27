WATCH: Emergency services at scene of apartment fire in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of an apartment in Limerick city this Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 5.40pm, Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a fire at an apartment on Lower Mallow Street.

Crews from @LimerickFire are at the scene of an incident at Lower Mallow Street. One lane of traffic has been closed. @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/wmLDAm49ju — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) June 27, 2018

Three units are currently at the scene and fire crew are examining the sight.

The building, close to Henry Street, has been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries.

It is understood that the fire came from the kitchen area of one apartment.