Initial plans for Limerick Twenty Thirty renewal of Mungret to be unveiled

INITIAL plans for the multi-million euro development of Mungret Park are to be unveiled this Wednesday evening.

Limerick Twenty Thirty, tasked by the council with master-planning and seeking planning permission for 250 units at Mungret, will unveil its proposals for the 26 hectares in public ownership. The event will take place at Mungret St Paul’s GAA Club.

Fianna Fail councillor James Collins, who sits on the board of Limerick 2030, said the scheme will see a mix of types of homes, including apartments, and affordable housing.

“We want to build high quality affordable, green and healthy homes, in a green and healthy environment, with easy access to amenities, to recreational facilities, schools and hopefully the city centre.”

He said apartments could be used for people to downsize to, and maintained that the old Mungret College must be at the heart of the development as a community centre.

Limerick Twenty Thirty chief executive David Conway said: “Our design team has been in place less than a month, and this is essentially its first port of call, to go and engage with these key stakeholders, in the project to give them a sense of what’s ahead, what the outline what the vision for it is, and seek opinions and suggestions.”

The overarching objective for the Mungret scheme is to develop a new neighbourhood with a “clear identity and character” which responds to the natural and historic environment, providing a great place to live.

A final masterplan will be in place by November.