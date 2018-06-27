'Aunty Mae loves the comfort of it': Limerick pramchair goes viral as sun shines

A PENSIONER is enjoying the heatwave in absolute comfort thanks to her Limerick family who engineered a 'pramchair' for her to lounge in under the sun.

Mae Gough, 94, from Killaloe, became an internet sensation this week when a photo of her seat was uploaded to social media and was even a talking point on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.

Mairead Quirke from Limerick has taken an old leather chair & the wheels of an old pram & made a chair on wheels so her elderly aunt can enjoy the sun. Genius! pic.twitter.com/V9lmkwWce1 — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) June 26, 2018

“My grandaunt. She’s 94. She is from Killaloe and she came to stay with us for three weeks or so in Croom,” explained Mairead Quirke this week.

“She likes the sun but she wouldn’t like to be out in it for ages. She likes to get some fresh air and she would be saying her prayers and reading her books.”

Mairead’s mother Annette Quirke came up with the idea of mounting an old armchair which was stored in the garage onto wheels from a “good pram”.

“Mammy came up with the idea given that the chair was in the garage and the wheels were in the garage and mammy said ‘wouldn’t that be lovely for Aunty Mae’. Daddy (Eamonn) then engineered it. I sent the picture to my friends and one of them said ‘that will go viral’ and another said ‘you could pimp it up and put an umbrella on it and a place for your drink’,” Mairead told the Leader.

“Because it’s leather, you need to cover it because with this weather you could get burned badly from it. Dad put the wheels on it. Aunty Mae loves the comfort of it. Daddy put a handle on the back so you can wheel it in and out of the garage,” added Mairead, who works for an investment bank in London.

She was home to celebrate her sister, Aine Quirke O’Rourke’s birthday at the weekend.

“Dad was saying ‘I made it’ but mammy was saying, ‘It was my idea’. They were nearly fighting over it!,” she laughed.