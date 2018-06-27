Limerick gardai appeal to holidaymakers to secure homes in summer

GARDAI in Limerick are appealing to homeowners to properly secure their properties before going on holidays this summer.

The appeal is part of An Garda Siochana’s summertime safety campaign.

“When heading away on holidays don’t make any big changes to your home – for instance don’t close the curtains or the front gate unless you always keep them closed,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch, who says people should give the impression that their home is occupied while they are away.

“Avail of light timers at realistic times to make your house look occupied, ensure the house alarm is set and all windows and doors are secure.

"If you are leaving a car outside your home ask a neighbour to move it from time to time or encourage your neighbour to park their car in your driveway,” she said.