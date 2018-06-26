Burglars apprehended in Limerick after neighbour raises the alarm

TWO suspected burglars were apprehended in Limerick after gardai were alerted by a neighbour who saw them acting suspiciously.

According to gardai, the culprits were located shortly after gardai responded to the incident which happened in the Athlunkard Street area.

“When the gardai arrived they saw the two males and stopped them and close by,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

After the men were detained, gardai found jewellery on the ground and it was subsequently discovered that it had been taken from the home which had been broken into.

In another incident, a patio door was pulled off its rails by intruders who entered a house in the Corbally area.

“Check your patio door to see if there is a 2nd lock as there is on the newer doors. If there isn’t, a lock can be bought which prevents the door from being lifted off it rails,” said Sgt Leetch.