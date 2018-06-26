University Hospital Limerick celebrates staff diversity through Multicultural Day

THE UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has celebrated its diverse, intercultural work-force on the inaugural Multicultural Day.

The UL Hospitals Group has more than 300 employees from 50 different countries across the globe, stretching from Poland to the Sudan and the Philippines.

Marking the celebration on June 18, chief clinical director, Prof Paul Burke said the aim of Multicultural Day was to promote diversity across the hospital group.

“We hugely value the contribution which different cultures bring to the working environment at UL Hospitals, its great to see lifelong friendships developed between people from all over the world. We could not function as we do without the huge input of our staff from all over the globe, thank you to all.”

On the day there were stands from the Philippines, Brazil, South Africa, Poland, Great Britain, the Sudan and Pakistan. Staff on the stands wore their own national dress, brought in foods to sample and had displays on their stands showing what is unique in each of their countries. Irish colleagues also had a stand displaying Irish culture for our multinational colleagues.

Three little girls from the Sudan, ages 11, 8 and 3, daughters of doctors Haythem Ahmed and Rasha Ismail, working as Non-consultant Hospital Doctors (NCHDs) in Ennis Hospital, performed a traditional Sudanese dance in traditional Sudanese dress.