County Limerick man who had bail revoked charged with five more offences

A COUNTY Limerick man remanded in custody after his bail was revoked was charged with a further five offences at Kilmallock Court.

John Harris, aged 22, of De Valera Park, Bruree appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary last week. Garda David Higgins gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Mr Harris.

The garda further charged the defendant with threatening to cause damage to a property at Main Street, Bruree on April 6, 2018; committing a burglary at Ballynoe, Bruree on April 23, 2018; and three counts of attempted fraud with stolen debit cards. Two of these allegedly occurred at JD Sports and the third was Smyth’s Toys in Limerick city.

Garda Higgins said after being charged with threatening to cause damage to a property at Main Street, Bruree, Mr Harris replied: “Not guilty”. Garda Higgins said the accused replied “Guilty” to the other four charges.

Inspector Dermot O’Connor said all matters require DPP directions, which are not available.

Mr Harris was remanded in custody until this Tuesday, June 26 in Limerick District Court for DPP directions.

The defendant’s bail was revoked on the original charges – a burglary at Ballynoe, Bruree on April 23, 2018 and threatening to damage property on the Main Street of Bruree on April 6 – in May.

Sergeant Ted Riordan said Mr Harris failed to sign on on a number of dates at Bruff garda station. Sgt Riordan said Mr Harris wasn’t at home after his curfew on May 10 and May 12 and there was no answer.

Mr Harris said: “I must have been asleep.”

He also said he had no way of getting to Bruff to sign on.