Shannon to Newark service resumes after flight cancelled for ‘mechanical reasons’

A FLIGHT that was forced to return to Shannon Airport due to “mechanical reasons” resumed service less than 24 hours later.

The United Airlines flight UA-24 to Newark on Saturday made an emergency landing at Shannon and was subsequently cancelled.

Reports said that flight was an hour and a half into the Atlantic crossing when the crew reported an “electrical issue” and declared an emergency. There were 178 passengers and crew on board.

Emergency crews were alerted and the flight landed safely at 3.27pm on Saturday in Shannon.

A United spokesperson had said: “On Saturday 23rd June, United flight UA24 en route to New York/Newark from Shannon, returned safely to Shannon due to mechanical reasons. A new aircraft will resume service on Sunday. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.

The spokesperson added this Monday: “I can also confirm that the flight was subsequently cancelled on Saturday and eventually operated yesterday (Sunday 24th June), departing Shannon Airport at 11:36am and arriving New York/Newark at 1:58pm (all times are local).”