Top art professionals meet at Limerick's Adare Manor for international conference

AN INTERNATIONAL art conference and networking event has taken place at Limerick’s Adare Manor.

The Countess of Dunraven and Patricia Hunt, director of the Hunt Museums Trust, were among the keynote speakers at the Art Business Summit, which attracted some of the most prominent art business minds from the US, UK, Switzerland and Europe.

The conference is the brainchild of West Limerick woman Rosanne McDonnell, who recognised the need for a platform where individuals and art market specialists alike could access requisite art market expertise.

Countess Geraldine opened the conference with a talk about the importance of protecting a living legacy, in the context of art and other collectibles.

Having once called Adare Manor her home, Lady Dunraven has an interest in history and heirlooms, and herself owns a range of interesting artifacts and documents relating to the Dunraven family and estate.

Patricia Hunt moderated a panel discussion on wealth planning, where experts from London and Dublin gave their insights into succession and tax planning for collectibles.

Patricia’s personal journey working beside her late husband and her role in the Hunt family’s philanthropic work informed the discussion on the importance of wise succession planning.

At the same conference, Maurice Ward Art Handling, an Irish family-owned business, officially launched its new specialised art storage facility in Dublin and announced that it will now focus on upgrading its Shannon facility.

As Ireland’s leading art storage and handling experts, the company believes it can support UK and US Art Galleries by providing an alternative storage hub in Europe post-Brexit.

The Summit provided an opportunity to hear from art business experts from the US, UK, Switzerland, and Europe as well as a platform for Ireland’s tax, law and wealth management professionals to discuss how Ireland can work together with the Art Business Market to seize opportunities.

The success of the conference, now in its third year, “leaves no doubt it will return in 2019”, say organisers.