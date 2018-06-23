Deaths in Limerick - June 23, 2018

The death has occurred of Michael Scanlan of Clonoughter, Glin, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcolgan, Tarbert, Co. Kerry, 21 June 2018, suddenly at home. Michael is predeceased by his loving parents May and Tom. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Tom, Joe, Teddy, John and Patrick, sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle Tom (Fermoy), nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin on Saturday, 23 June 2018, from 6.00pm with removal at 8.00pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 24 June 2018 at 11.00am followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Patricia Mullane (nee Martin), who died peacefully on June 22nd 2018 at University Hospital, Limerick. Deeply regretted by her husband Paudie, brother Liam, sister Eithne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday June 24th from 5pm to 6.30pm, arriving at St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street, Limerick, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday June 25th at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tony Finn, who passed away 3rd May 2018, in Sheffield, England. Late of St. Mary's Park, Moyross, Cafe Capri and Cleeves factory. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father to Angela. Deeply regretted by his wife, children, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Months Mind Mass will be offered on Monday, 25th June, at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Burial of ashes afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Kennelly, Parkview, Shanagolden, Co. Limerick on June 22nd 2018 Peacefully In Milford Care Centre Very deeply regretted by his loving Wife Mary, Son Jerry & Partner Susan, Daughter Gràinne, Son In Law Tom, Grandchildren Ailisa, Tomàs, Caoimhe & Paidì, Sister In Law, Brother In Law, Relatives & many Friends.

Reposing at Madigan’s Funeral Home Shanagolden Sunday Evening from 6-8pm with removal to Kilcolman Church. Requiem Mass Monday at 12 Noon. Burial afterwards in Shanagolden Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has ocurred of Stephen Cantillon, on Moylish Road, Ballynanty Beg, Limerick late Lana knit, Burlington and Wood Workers store, William Street. 23rd June 2018 peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving brothers James and John, sisters Patricia, Mary, Eileen and Jean. Brothers in law, Sisters in law, nephews, nieces, Grandnieces, Grandnephews. Great grandnephew, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Lelia’s Church. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.