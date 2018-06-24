A JUDGE imposed a four month prison sentence on a Limerick motorist for his seventh no insurance conviction.

Patrick Curtain, aged 33, of St Michael’s Terrace, Cappamore pleaded guilty at Kilmallock Court to driving without a licence or insurance.

Garda John Ryan said he stopped the defendant, who was driving a black Audi A4, on Moore Street, Cappamore, on October 4, 2017.

“When I demanded an insurance certificate. He replied that had no insurance,” said Garda Ryan. The court heard it was Mr Curtain’s seventh no insurance conviction. On February 26, 2017, he was disqualified from driving for 10 years.

Ted McCarthy, solicitor for Mr Curtain, said his client accepts it and said there are “no excuses”.

“He was driving. He should have known better not to. He is in a long term relationship with five children aged 10, 8, 5, 2 and 1.

“They are expecting their sixth child shortly. He has spent most of his life living in Limerick city. He accepts he was getting into trouble on a frequent basis. In the recent past he moved out to Cappamore,” said Mr McCarthy.

The solicitor said his client has found employment labouring and gets on well with his boss.

“It looks like he will be kept on in a permanent basis and earn more money. He is the breadwinner. Things are tight enough,” said Mr McCarthy, who added that Mr Curtain was driving to work on the day he was caught.

“The vehicle is sold. He has made arrangements with a co-worker to get a lift to work. He is trying to get himself right for his family. He has moved from Limerick city, he has settled in Cappamore and has got a job,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge Marian O’Leary imposed a four month prison sentence, disqualified Mr Curtain from driving for 12 years and fined him €400 for no insurance.

Mr McCarthy asked if the judge would consider suspending the sentence.

Judge O’Leary said no as “it is just too serious”.

“He has had no regard for the rules of the road since 2009. I gave him a chance in February,” said Judge O’Leary.

Mr Curtain was fined €300 for driving without a licence.

Recognisance was fixed in Kilmallock Court in the event of an appeal.