Limerick councillor and minister have Twitter beef over almond milk

LIMERICK councillor and farmer Emmett O’Brien has taken umbrage at a tweet by Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy about almond milk.

Minister Murphy was in Portlaoise this week with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to officially open 33 social housing homes.

Afterwards he posted a photo of himself with a herd of cows behind him, and tweeted: “So Charlie Flanagan told me this is where the milk for lattes comes from - I honestly didn’t know cows produced almonds.”

So @CharlieFlanagan told me this is where the milk for lattes comes from - I honestly didn’t know cows produced almonds ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/C0GgKtXiDl — Eoghan Murphy (@MurphyEoghan) June 18, 2018

Cllr O’Brien fired back at the housing minister, “Glib metropolitan hilarity at rural Ireland and specifically hard working dairy farmers expense. What actually is hilarious is this government’s repeated assurances its sorting social housing crisis”.

Glib metropolitan hilarity at rural ireland and specifically hard working dairy farmers expense. What actually is hilarious is this Govs repeated assurances its sorting social housing crisis #falsedawns @DonalORegan1 — Cllr Emmett O'Brien (@EmmettOBrienIND) June 19, 2018

Another Limerick farmer got in touch to say: “I’d say all the 35-year-olds in Dublin paying €1,500 per month to sleep in bunk beds crammed into cupboards that they have to share with complete strangers – because Eoghan can’t organise a building programme – will laugh themselves to sleep at the idea of almonds coming from cows.”

