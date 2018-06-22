Family fun day keenly anticipated at Adare's annual Garden Fete

ADARE’S annual Garden Fete is back again, and the family fun day looks set to be bigger than ever.

The event, one of the community’s calendar highlights every year, is taking place this Sunday, June 24, from 12 noon, in the grounds of St Nicholas’ church.

It’s primarily a family day, full of banter, good food, nostalgic musical treats and a monster wheel of fortune, said Anne Mordan, one of the organisers.

“It is the day when the local community of Adare gets together to raise money for a host of local causes. Neighbours get to meet each other and newcomers to the parish are welcomed.”

Over the years, a lot of money has been fundraised, and beneficiaries have included the local churches and schools, the Adare Alzheimer Day Care Centre, the Parish Hall, the ARCC Community Manor Fields, the Mens’ Shed, Adare Christmas Lights and other once-off good causes.

Organisers promise great bargains among the stalls: games and toys, sports gear, shoes, handbags and fashion accessories, electrical items, home baking and food produce, books of every description, bric-a-brac, plants and shrubs.

If you want to help out with the organisation of the day or if you wish to donate saleable items for the fete, please get in contact with Liam O’Kelly at 086-2675963, Tony Sexton at 086-3027816 or Anne Mordan at 087-2772019.