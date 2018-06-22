Court hears that man ‘ran away’ from Limerick garda checkpoint

A MAN who ran away from a Limerick garda checkpoint, and who had no insurance, has been disqualified from driving.

Denis Conway, of Oak Drive, Brindle Hill, Charleville, was approaching a checkpoint at Ballygeale, Patrickswell, last September 26.

He stopped short of the checkpoint, exited his car and “ran away”, the court heard. Gardai later determined that he was the driver.

The man had no car insurance. Judge Mary Larkin handed down a €2000 fine at Newcastle West court, as well as a disqualification of two years.

Recognizance in the event of an appeal was set at €250.