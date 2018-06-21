Shannon Airport gets winter boost with extension of seasonal Ryanair route

SHANNON Airport has received a welcome boost with news that Ryanair is to extend one of its popular European routes.

Ryanair confirmed it is to extend its Alicante, Spain service to year-round. It had been running as a summer-season only service, ceasing at the end of October.

Ryanair confirmed the decision this Thursday, pointing to strong interest in the flight.

“This is really positive news,” said Shannon Airport managing director Andrew Murphy.

“Alicante has an excellent climate and is a very popular year-round destination. A lot of Irish people have holiday homes out there so there was a natural demand for the service to go year-round.

“Now that Ryanair and Shannon have delivered on our side of the bargain, it’s up to the public to take advantage,” he added.

The flights will operate on Monday and Friday departing Shannon at 15.30 and arriving in Alicante at 19.20. The return flight departs Alicante at 19.55 local time, arriving back to Shannon at 21.55 and seats are on sale now.

“This is keeping the momentum going in what’s been a very positive year so far for Shannon. Our passenger numbers were up by 5% in the first quarter alone and we’re having a very busy summer. All our markets are up and this is largely due to new services or increased frequencies on existing ones,” said Mr Murphy.

“Ryanair has made a very big impact again. It has already launched a new Barcelona-Reus service, which is proving a huge addition, and it’s added Liverpool and Bristol services into the UK and strengthened Manchester frequencies.

“Separately we’re doing particularly well on transatlantic services, having our best year in 17 in that segment. So, it’s all good for us and getting better again with this decision by Ryanair.”