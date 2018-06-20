Convicted Limerick drug dealer seeks early release from prison

CONCERNS have been expressed that a well-known Limerick restaurateur who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for importing almost €80,000 worth of cannabis from Spain will re-offend if he is released from prison.

Patrick Scanlon, aged 57, who is originally from Loughill West, is seeking to have the remainder of his 11-year prison sentence suspended.

He was convicted, in May 2014, of importing the drugs to an address in Pallaskenry the previous August

The eight day trial heard he had “duped” an acquaintance into receiving a package in the post which he falsely stated was linked to a new restaurant venture.

The drugs were intercepted on arrival in Ireland prompting members of the divisional drugs unit to carry out a “controlled delivery” during which Scanlon was identified as a suspect.

Following his conviction, the defendant was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment but this was later reduced to 11 years by the Court of Appeal which directed that a review take place half way through the sentence.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Judge James O’Donohoe noted the Probation Service has concerns that Scanlon is at high risk of re-offending and that he may find it difficult to “transition back to outside life”.

Daniel Scanlon, a brother of Patrick Scanlon, said he could live at the family home if released and he told the court a hotel in North Kerry was willing to offer his brother a job as a barman and waiter.

Detective Garda David Baynham told Lily Buckley BL that he had concerns given the contents of the probation report.

He added that the family which Scanlon duped have never “shaken off” the local suspicions that they were involved.

Adjourning the matter to next month, Judge O’Donohoe said he required further clarification in relation to where Patrick Scanlon will live and to ascertain the “reality” of the job offer.