County Limerick mum’s miracle escape after freak car accident

A LIMERICK mother had a miracle escape after her car rolled over her in a freak accident.

The woman is understood to have been at the rear of her car outside her home when the vehicle rolled back on top of her.

An ambulance attended the scene of the accident in a housing estate in the town of Kilmallock on Saturday evening last and transferred the woman to hospital.

“She was still in hospital as of Tuesday night. I understand she has a number of broken ribs and other injures and is still receiving treatment. It was a huge shock for her but, thank God, it wasn’t more serious.

"Everyone is keeping her in their thoughts and prayers and hoping she makes a full recovery,” said a local.