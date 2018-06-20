Limerick set to embrace possible 'warmest weather of the year'

JUST WHEN we thought the glorious sunshine was gone from Limerick, Met Eireann has been the bearer of good news saying that the “warmest of weather of the year” could be here next week.

A new alert this Wednesday has said that, while the weather from here until the weekend is expected to be mild, next week is likely to be a scorcher.

“Very warm or even hot conditions developing into next week with sunshine prevailing. The warmest weather so far this year possibly on the way through this extended settled spell,” Met Eireann said.

Meanwhile, for anyone suffering from hay fever, the pollen count is currently high and is expected to remain this way until the weekend in the Munster region.