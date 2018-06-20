Gardai in Limerick investigate theft of mobile home and cow box

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating the separate thefts of a mobile home and a twin axel cow box.

Gardai said the mobile home was taken from a yard in Ballingarry.

“This is the time of year when these type of thefts are more likely,” said a spokesperson.

“My advice is to secure the mobile home by clamping it. These clamps are very difficult to remove and would take time so the thief would be delayed and hopefully give up for fear of being discovered,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a twin axel, aluminium dipped cow box was taken from a yard in Clonlara, gardai said.

“This is a unique cow box as it was custom made. Gardai are appealing to farmers to please mark their farm property. This makes it difficult for thieves to sell it on and it can often be abandoned by them," said the Limerick garda spokesperson.

“Gardai may then be in a position to identify the owner from the markings and return it to them. Also anybody who is offered these items for sale to please contact their local Garda station.”