United coincidence: Limerick man's incredible flying visit 20 years apart

EVEN Paddy Power would have trouble working out these odds!

Limerick native Shane Clifford could be forgiven for spending all weekend playing the lotto after a stroke of huge coincidence landed with his United Airlines arrival at Shannon Airport on Friday.

It marked 20 years of United Airlines non-stop service between Shannon and New York's Newark Liberty International Airport. As the flight was receiving the traditional celebratory water cannon salute the penny dropped for Shane that he was actually on the very first United Airlines flight that departed Shannon 20 years ago.

“You never really expect things to come full circle in life and it’s scary when they do,” laughed Shane, from Annacotty.

“The pilot announced to us when we landed that the aircraft would be getting the water cannon salute and it then dawned on me that I was on the very first flight from here with United 20 years ago,” he continued.

Shane said he left Shannon after graduating from UL in 1998 and never intended to stay in the States but “life takes you a different path and I’m there 20 years now, happily married with three children”.

“The last thing I expected when I landed in Shannon that I would be getting free coffee and croissants to celebrate the 20th anniversary of a flight that took me out of here in the first place,” said Shane, who works in financial services in New York and lives in New Jersey with his wife Tricia and three sons - Liam, Owen and Sean.

Over 1.9 million customers, including Shane, have flown on the service since 1998. He is pictured getting a warm welcome from Isabel Harrison, manager aviation development, Shannon Airport.

Shane is back in Ireland to attend the wedding of former UL college mate and adventurer Paul Gleeson, well known for his rowing exploits, including his Atlantic crossing of 2006.

The Limerick man wasn’t the only passenger getting attention as another to disembark was one of the NFL’s best known stars, JJ Watt, of the Houston Texans, who spent time in Adare Manor.