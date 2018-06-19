Gardai in County Limerick investigate late night assault on woman

GARDAI in County Limerick are investigating a late night attack on a woman.

The assault occurred last Saturday night at 11.30pm on Main Street, Abbeyfeale.

Gardai said a young lady in her early 20s was on her way home from work when a man “jumped out in front of her and began to verbally abuse her”.

“He then grabbed her glasses off her face and continued to shout at her,” said a garda spokesperson.

“The lady does not know the male that attacked her but she provided a very good description to Gardai in Abbeyfeale who are investigating and looking for any witnesses to this assault to please contact them on 068-30010.”