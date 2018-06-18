International conference at Limerick IT to discuss the future of social media

AN INTERNATIONAL conference, featuring delegates from South Africa, Mexico, Russia, the United States, New Zealand and Europe, on the ubiquity of social media is to take place in Limerick.

Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) is to host the prestigious European Conference on Social Media on June 21 and 22, which will see global experts in social media gather in Ireland, for the first time in the history of the conference, to discuss their research.

Research on the subject is becoming increasingly important as social media becomes ubiquitous in organisations and society, according to Senior Lecturer of Information Technology and Management at LIT and Programme Chair, Dr Niall Corcoran, who was instrumental in attracting the prestigious event to Limerick and LIT.

“We urgently need to understand the impact of social media, how best to use it productively and ethically, and how to overcome and prevent the negative aspects that are becoming increasingly obvious as its use progresses,” Dr Corcoran said.

“It is only through the use of applied and practical research methodologies that we can achieve this.”

Among the keynote speakers at this year’s ECSM are Stephen O’Leary, MD of Olytico, Limerick’s Shane McCarthy, CEO of BlueChief Social, and digital marketing expert Eimear McManus also from Limerick.

For more information on the conference visit

www.academic- conferences.o-rg/conferences/ecsm