Limerick accountancy student 'tops' among 14,000 students in worldwide exam 

LIMERICK accountancy student, Jason Lynch, has proved he is a tough man to match.

In the recent Association of Chartered Certified Accountants business analysis exam, 14,000 students from across the world were unable to meet his standard.

And to mark his achievement in coming first in the world, the Athea man was presented with an award by Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton at an Association Business Breakfast in Dublin earlier this month.

“Business and accounting always came naturally to me and perhaps more importantly, I’ve always enjoyed it,” Jason said, following the ceremony. “People sometimes don’t realise the rewarding nature of being able to help small and medium business owners with the minutiae of accountancy, of being able to give professional advice and see the positive impact it has on their finances and their life.”

“There is a considerable people element to the field that I think a lot of people overlook and that’s what’s always interested me most about it,” Jason added.

Stephen O’Flaherty, the Limerick born chairman of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in Ireland congratulated Jason on his success to date.

“Jason’s achievements have impressed everyone here at ACCA,” he said.

“It is an incredible achievement for Jason and bodes well for the industry in Ireland to have such talented and committed people entering accountancy. The fact that Jason has the potential to be one of the youngest ever accredited accountants only adds to his accomplishments.”

Jason has just completed his final Auditing exam (P7) and plans to apply for full ACCA membership in September, making him one of the youngest ever accredited members at the annual new members’ ceremony in October.

“Our focus at ACCA has always been to equip our 200,000 fully qualified members and 486,000 students worldwide with the skillset, ethics and leadership to support dynamic and changing workplaces,” Mr O’Flaherty said.

“Jason represents the latest consignment of young accountants who will soon be impacting on Irish and global business and that is something to be excited about.”