Arrests made in County Limerick thanks to good neighbours

GARDAI arrested two men accused of burglary in County Limerick last week with the help of observant neighbours.

Sergeant Ber Leech, crime prevention officer, said on Friday an attempt was made to break into a house in the Caherconlish area.

“The owner of the house has CCTV cameras installed so he could see two males and give a very good description of them,” said Sgt Leech, who is based in Henry Street garda station.

Gardai patrolled the area and another neighbour then told them that two males were seen acting suspiciously. And not only that but where they were at that precise moment in Caherconlish

“These two males were identified as the suspects by gardai and arrested,” said Sgt Leech.

“I suppose this shows the benefits of having good neighbours and looking out for each other,” continued Sgt Leech.

Gardai always encourage members of the public to contact them if they see any suspicious activity - no matter how small they think it might be – as it might be the key to helping them with their enquiries. And this is a case in point.