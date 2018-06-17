Limerick gardai issue warning after girl's phone was snatched

WITNESSES are being sought after a smart phone was snatched during the daytime from a young girl who was walking on a street in Limerick.

The incident happened on William Street at around 2.30pm on Thursday, June 7 and gardai are warning people to keep their phones safe.

”She was walking with her phone in her hand, she was not using it. Suddenly it was snatched from her by a male and he ran off before she could even get a good look at him,” said a garda spokesperson.

"Her phone was worth €300 and it was probably sold on for €50 but the loss to that girl was not just the cash value but all of her personal data and photos. Your phone must be minded like something of great value so keep it out of sight.

"If you are in a busy place and must take or make a call step into a shop or somewhere safe and secure it again before you continue on your way," added the spokesperson.