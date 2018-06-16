Stats the way we like it, says CEO of Limerick firm with big ambitions

STUDENTS with a background in artificial intelligence, or AI, could be on the chart for a job in one of Limerick’s newest companies.

Pioneering data firm Stats Insights officially opened ​its new city centre offices this week, a move which will the firm ramping up its headcount here to 150 – and eventually over 200, if Chicago man Carl Mergele, the company’s chief executive, gets his way.

In that number could be graduates of a new AI masters course at the University of Limerick, with Stats’ European manager Grainne Barry saying this is a key reason why the firm has chosen Limerick to locate its continental centre.

This centre is located on the sixth floor of Riverstone House in Henry Street, with a skyline view of the city centre.

“UL has an AI masters, and they are also doing a masterclass in sports entrepreneurship. These are two areas in which we are collaborating,” Ms Barry said.

Cllr James Collins hopes this could stem the flow of students heading abroad to both study and work in AI, and global positioning technology.

“Stats is a large global employer looking for graduates specifically in the field of AI. They cannot get them internationally, not to mention nationally, and this is an area we should be focusing on,” the Fianna Fail councillor said.

For now, people working in the Stats office in Limerick will be recording data from the 64 upcoming World Cup finals games, feeding them to media partners across the world, which will be consumed by three billion people, the firm said.

Stats Insights’ client companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and some of the world’s top sports broadcasters.

Their work will continue into next football season, with staff there gaining data from tournaments as diverse as the Uefa Champions League and the Chinese Second Division.​

Mr Mergele said: “Stats is committed to driving innovation in team performance, fan experience, and live sports data and our new European headquarters in Limerick is ideally suited for this. We are thrilled to add Limerick to our global footprint and build a Limerick team that is as passionate about sports and innovation as we are.”

Already more than 80 people are working for Stats, and it’s anticipated this will increase to 100 by the end of the year.

Mr Mergele said he hopes this number will grow as the Limerick office diversifies into other sports – including, potentially, Gaelic Games.

“Our goal is to have several hundred people in the near future. To do this, and to be able to have a data collection process so critical to supplying to teams, leagues, media companies and brands, it’s important to be able to attract key individuals,” he added.

He predicted a decade from now, Stats Insights will have outgrown its current set-up.

As well as AI, Stats Insights is seeking people with qualifications in data science, computer science, sports management, sports science and financial maths roles.

​Asked why he picked Limerick, Mr Mergele said: “The novelty is it seems very common in values to what we see in the Mid-West of the USA, where we are from. You have this strong work ethic, dependable, great people, which is very important when you’re trying to grow a business as fast as we are.”

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley joined company executives and Mayor Stephen Keary to cut the ribbon at the facility this Monday.

The Limerick woman said: “Limerick and the Mid-West region are so vibrant right now, and that energy, combined with rich sporting tradition and growing technology and life science clusters make it an ideal location for Stats to grow.”