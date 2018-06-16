Armed gardai arrest Limerick driver who refused to leave his car

ARMED gardai were called to arrest a motorist who refused to get out of his car as it was being seized under the Road Traffic Act, a court in Limerick has heard.

James Doherty, aged 35, who has an address at Cois Rioga, Caherconlish was removed from the vehicle by members of the armed Regional Support Unit after he became abusive and aggressive during an incident on the M20 motorway earlier this year.

As a result of his behaviour, he was prosecuted for offences under the Public Order Act.

Sergeant Donal Cronin told Limerick District Court the incident happened at around 1.30pm on February 5, last after the vehicle was stopped at the Rosbrien Interchange on the outskirts of the city.

He said after stopping the vehicle, which was towing a trailer, members of the Roads Policing Unit informed the defendant they were seizing it under the provisions of Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

Sgt Cronin said having reviewed the file, he was satisfied gardai were legally entitled to seize the vehicle on the day.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant became abusive and resisted garda attempts to remove him from the car.

“He refused to leave the vehicle,” said Sgt Cronin who said “other units” had to be deployed to provide assistance.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy said his client – a father-of-three accepted he was out of order and that the incident was “far from pleasant” and should not have happened.

He said his client had been stopped by gardai on the side of the (M20) motorway and that he “just didn’t want to get out of the car, full stop”.

The solicitor said Mr Doherty, who has a small number of previous convictions for minor road traffic offences, was facing the prospect of being left on the side of the road which, he submitted, was a “tough thing to try and deal with”.

Noting the defendant’s guilty plea and his apology, Judge O’Leary imposed a €300 fine giving him four months to pay.

Mr Doherty, who the court heard is not working at present, was granted legal aid.