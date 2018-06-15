Woman accused of stealing cash from elderly woman at Limerick foodstore

A FILE is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case of a young woman who is accused of stealing hundreds of euro from an elderly lady in Limerick.

Jennifer McCarthy, aged 27, who has an address at Upper Carey’s Road was brought before Limerick District Court after she was charged with theft.

Objecting to bail, Garda Brian Murphy said the incident happed at Deerpark Dairies, Davis Street, at around 4pm on June 6, last.

Objecting to bail he said the victim, who is aged in her early 70s, was in the food store when the defendant entered.

He said it will be alleged that Ms McCarthy knocked over her mobility trolley and stole a purse which contained various cards and around €250 in cash.

The garda told Judge Mary Larkin he had concerns the defendant would continue to engage in criminality if released and would not abide by any bail conditions.

Having considered the matter, including submissions from solicitor Sarah Ryan, Judge Larkin refused the application for bail.

The defendant was remanded in custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.