Gardai in Limerick investigate brazen theft of car from outside house

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a car from outside a house in Limerick in broad daylight.

The brazen incident happened in Raheen last Monday at around 3.45pm while the owner was at home.

“A man was doing some work in his back garden and he hung his jacket at the side of his house, the car keys were in the pocket and a thief helped himself to the keys and then the car,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who is appealing to car owners to be vigilant when parking their vehicles.

“Be very careful where you park and chose a well lit up area if you can. On the subject of car safety always make sure that your car is locked and keep the keys with you,” she added.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the theft and anyone with information is asked to contact them at (061) 214340.