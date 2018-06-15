Four Limerick men facing trial over farmhouse burglary

FOUR Limerick men who are accused of breaking into the rural home of an elderly farmer are to face trial on indictment.

At Ennis District Court, books of evidence were formally served on the four accused men who each face burglary charges relating to the incident which happened on January 5, last. Previously, the DPP had indicated the matter would proceed on indictment.

Patrick Woodland, aged 43, of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston; his son Edward Woodland, aged 18, of the same address; John Woodland, aged 39, of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and Paul Kiely, aged 30, of Glencairn, Dooradoyle are each charged with burglary under the provisions of Section 12 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001 –relating to the incident at Ballyveskill, Tiermaclane, Ennis.

Earlier this year, Ennis District Court was told the defendants were arrested at around 4pm as part of the An Garda Siochana surveillance operation, Operation Thor.

Detective Garda Garry Stack said it will be the State's case that John Woodland “lured” the son of an elderly man to a field under the pretence of “buying silage” from him.

He said that the three other defendants allegedly “kicked in the back door and searched the house”.

He alleged that when the three other individuals saw the elderly man, who was sleeping in his bed, they fled the scene.

“It’s not your regular burglary as there was an element of distraction,” said Garda Stack.

Having been informed the books of evidence had been completed and served on each defendant, Judge Patrick Durcan issued the alibi warning before formally sending the case forward to the next sittings of Ennis Circuit Court.

If convicted, each of the defendants faces maximum sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.