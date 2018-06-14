Limerick fans warned over traffic restrictions ahead of Clare SHC match

LIMERICK gardai have warned fans travelling to Cusack Park for the SHC game with Clare on Sunday not to park in restricted areas.

Thousands of Limerick fans are expected to make the trip to Ennis for the winner-takes-all game, which is a 19,000 sell-out.

Gardai have warned motorists not to park on footpaths, or across people’s driveways, and have warned ‘no parking’ cones will be in place around Cusack Park and its environs.

The force has also asked spectators to be patient and allow sufficient time for the journey across the border.

“Please obey the instructions of the stewards and Gardai, that will be on duty on the day. When you have arrived at your destination, please face your vehicle in the direction you wish to return, as this will allow easier egress and a more efficient flow of traffic after the match,” the gardai said, “Remember access for emergency vehicles must be maintained at all times.”

A number of extra parking spaces will be available on the day, including in Clare County Council’s car park in New Road beside the fire station and at St Flannan’s School on the Limerick Road.

Disabled car parking is available at Clare FM’s car park in Francis Street and at the car park at the side of the Cloister restaurant on Abbey St.

The lower end of Francis Street and Abbey Street will be closed, to allow safe access and egress of pedestrians before, during, and after the match.

Those using the motorway to arrive for the match are encouraged to use all exits to Ennis especially junctions 12,13 and 14 rather than the nearest junction 12 exit coming from the Limerick direction.

Gardai are also warning spot checks on bags will be carried out, with alcohol airhorns or items deemed unsuitable or dangerous not allowed into the venue.

The seniors throw in at 2pm, with the minor hurlers game beginning at midday.