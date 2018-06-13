Cash and jewellery taken during daytime Limerick burglary

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a significant quantity of cash and jewellery from a house in Garryowen in Limerick.

The house in the Old Singland Road area of Limerick was entered through an open upstairs window some time between 4pm and 5pm last Sunday.

“The thieves remained in the master bedroom but still managed to get almost two and a half thousand-euro worth of cash and jewellery,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to investigating gardai, an engagement ring was among the items taken during the burglary. The total value of the stolen property was around €2,500.

Anyone who was in the area and who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

CCTV has been obtained and house-to-house enquiries have been conducted.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted at 061-212400.