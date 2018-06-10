Tributes paid to Limerick road crash victim

TRIBUTES are being paid this Sunday to a young Brazillian student, who tragically died following a car crash near Limerick.

Dheyllon Ruan Ribeiro was the passenger in a car accident which took place in an area known as Barry’s Cross on the Killaloe-Limerick Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Dheyllon was rushed to University Hospital Limerick, but tragically, suffered severe brain injuries. His fellow passenger, understood to be the deiver of the car, remains in hospital.

Dheyllon was a student at the Limerick Language Centre, and in a post to Facebook, they mourned the loss of their “student and friend”, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this heartbreaking time. May he rest in peace.”

Alan Brennan, the centre’s managing director said: “What a long, worrying, and eventually sad day to say goodbye to such a smiley and plesant lad. I’ll always remember his cheeky grin in the office. My thoughts go out to his family and his friends who were so lucky to count themselves as his friend.”

A number of Dheyllon’s friends have also posted personal tributes in Portuguese, the national language of the South American nation.

Mayorstone Gardai are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at 061-456980.