Limerick secondary school students take part in junior achievers masterclass

TRANSITION Year students from two Limerick secondary schools have completed a project management masterclass with industry experts, after excelling at organising their own projects.

Students from Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally and Castletroy College were nominated to take part in a Project Management Skills for Life Innovation Camp which was held in Dell EMC.

The camp celebrated young project managers from the MidWest region, who excelled during the collaborative initiative, run by the Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF) and Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI).

Students from Castletroy College organised a very successful fundraiser in aid of homelessness services, while Ardscoil Mhuire in Corbally organised a Junk Kouture fashion show for first year students to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Both events were organised by the students who put into practice the skills they learned through the programme. During the camp, students enjoyed a masterclass with Project Managers in Dell EMC, completed an advanced project management workshop and shared their key learnings as project managers.

The students now have an excellent understanding of project management, according to Geraldine McGrath TY coordinator at Castletroy College.

“I would like to thank volunteers Eoghan Toomey, Aisling Brennan, and Orla Mullane from Dell EMC for taking the time to work with our students,” Ms McGrath said.

“I would also like to thank Dell EMC for hosting the Innovation Camp which really underlined the importance and relevance of project management in their company.”

Project management is both a practical 21st century life skill as well as critical business skill, according to Junior Achievement Ireland chief-executive Helen Raftery.

“Through experiential learning and a hands-on introduction to project management these students are better prepared for future success and have developed skills that will be beneficial to them irrespective of the career path they choose,” she added.