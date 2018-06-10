Limerick court hears that girl developed nausea after road accident

A YOUNG girl who was injured in a road crash on the outskirts of Limerick city two years ago has been awarded more than €11,000 in damages.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the girl, now aged 11, was a passenger in a car which was struck by another vehicle as it reversed from a driveway.

The collision happened in the Ballysimon area of the city on June 16, 2016 when the plaintiff was aged 9.

Recommending the offer, barrister Sinead Garry said her client developed nausea in the immediate aftermath of the the accident. She said she later developed some neck pain and headaches which continued for a number of weeks

Ms Garry said the plaintiff had made a full recovery when she was examined by her GP in January 2017.

She attended another doctor last November who agreed but identified a number of minor “residual complaints”.

Judge Gerald Keyes was told there are no continuing issues and that the girl has fully recovered and is “back dancing” and engaging in other activities.

Ms Garry confirmed her client has been involved in a number of previous road accidents – all of which resulted in psychological trauma.

However, she confirmed this was the first time she had sustained any physical injuries.

Noting that the plaintiff had made a good recovery within seven months of the accident, Judge Keys said he was happy to approve the offer which totalling €11,215 (including special damages).

One paid, the money will be invested by the Courts Service of Ireland on behalf of the girl until she turns 18.

The plaintiff was also awarded her costs.