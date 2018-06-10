Man fined at Limerick court after ‘Staffie’ not muzzled

THOMAS Creamer, aged 20, of Boskill, Caherconlish, was fined €200 at Kilmallock Court for not having a muzzle on his dog.

Outlining the facts of the case, Inspector Dermot O’Connor said Garda John Cotter observed Mr Creamer walking a Staffordshire Bull Terrier at Templemichael, Caherconlish, on November 20, 2017.

By law Staffies are a restricted breed of dog which must be muzzled when in public.

Mr Creamer pleaded guilty to the offence and didn’t wish to say anything.