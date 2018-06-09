Pensioner fined at Limerick court for ‘landing’ 5lb salmon

AN elderly fisherman who was observed ‘landing’ a large salmon in an area where fishing was ‘absolutely prohibited’ was fined €150.

Michael Curtin, aged 69, of Yates Avenue, Kincora Park, Limerick, was prosecuted by Inland Fisheries Ireland relating to an incident at Plassey on June 15, last.

Solicitor Adrian Frawley, prosecuting, told Limerick District Court the defendant was observed near UL catching a salmon which weighed 5lbs and was 60cm long.

He added that Mr Curtin was a “little argumentative” when approached by officers from Inland Fisheries.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client – a pensioner – had a permit to fish elsewhere and that he accepts he was wrong.

Judge Bernadette Owens directed that Mr Curtin pay the costs of the Inland Fisheries which totalled €655.