Limerick tenant ordered to pay landlord €6k rent owed

A WOMAN has been ordered to pay more than €6,000 to her former landlord to cover unpaid rent and the cost of repairing the property after she moved out.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) initiated enforcement proceedings against Jean Kelly, who has an address at Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Barrister Candida Fitzgibbon, representing the RTB, told Limerick Circuit Court the proceedings were issues after Ms Kelly failed to comply with two determination orders which were served on her almost two years ago.

Judge Gerald Keys was told the landlord served a termination notice on Ms Kelly in February 2016 and that she vacated the property on April 20, 2016.

A formal complaint was made to the RTB a number of months later resulting in the issuing of the determination orders – which are binding.

The first order related to the non payment of almost €3,295 in rent arrears while the second, which totalled €3,400, relating to damage which had been caused at the property during her tenancy.

Ms Fitzgibbon said the defendant did not attend the adjudication hearing in March 2016 and that has not engaged with the RTP since.

She added that efforts to serve court papers on her in person had been unsuccessful.

However, sworn affidavits were submitted confirming the papers were posted to the address which she supplied to the Department of Social Protection.

Having considered the matter, Judge Keys granted the orders and Ms Kelly was ordered to pay the costs of the RTB associated with the court proceedings.