Shock at electric fence theft in County Limerick

GARDAI are investigating the theft of of electric fencing in County Limerick.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, crime prevention officer, said on Friday, May 25 a land owner in the Bruff area discovered that two strands of specialised electric wire fencing had been taken from around a field.

Sgt Leetch said cows and horses were in the paddock.

"This fencing was actually in use at the time of the theft and it would have taken some effort to remove and roll up the wire for transport," said Sgt Leetch.

“Gardai would like to make landowners aware of this type of theft in order that they might patrol their property more frequently," she continued.

Anybody who may have seen men acting like they were "working" on an electric fence and didn't think any more about it is asked to contact Bruff garda station on 061 382940.

“Also, if anybody is offered this type of property for sale please contact your local garda station," said Sgt Leetch.